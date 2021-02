'Budget should include things related to farmers': Rakesh Tikait

Speaking to ANI at Ghazipur Border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) on February 01, the farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait spoke about expectations from Union Budget 2021-2022.

Tikait said, "Budget should include or mention things related to farmers.

Now, reduction in rates of crops will not help farmers in anyway." "The price of crops should increase as per market.

'Bill Waapsi Nahi Toh Ghar Waapsi Nahi'," he added.