Budget: Black gowns worn by Congress MPs as anti-farm law protest at Parliament

Ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, some Parliamentarians of the Indian National Congress party wore black gowns to the Parliament as a symbolic protest against 3 recent farm laws.

The front of the gowns had slogans like 'I'm farmer, I'm labourer, don't cheat me', and 'repeal the black laws'.

Former ally of the Shiromani Akali Dal also protested at the Parliament in support of the farmers camping at Delhi's borders.

