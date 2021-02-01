Local businesses see bright spot ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl

All know this past year's been tough on local businesses, but thanks to our kansas city chiefs some of them are seeing a much needed boost.

We spoke with two local businesses today about how the team's second super bowl run is helping them out.

<<ron johnson reportingthe kansas city chiefs aren't the only ones trying to run it back this year, so are businesses in the chiefs kingdom who benefit from the team's successright here in st.

Joe, the mark-it is enjoying another postseason boost.

The custom apparel shop specializing in original designsour graphic artist came up with a few new designs this year we can do creative things to which you can see that you are supporting the chiefsand over at the east hills mall pony express sports and more, a chiefs collectable store also getting a boost thanks to some key chiefs players in particular anything that will have the name of mahomes, kelce and tyreek hill, it goes.

The store's owner in his seventh year in business at the mall says the team's turn around int that a night and day difference in his storewe have never experienced such growth till the chiefs start winning.

Pandemic was a roadblock for these businesses we were closed for almost three months last year.and they say their still feeling the effects of covid-19the walk-in traffic has been less because people still a little leary about coming on outbut interest in the team both businesses say is a bright spot,generating business either in person or virtually it's amazing how many people have reached out to us just to ask if there's something new brand new that they can come out and get or they can purchase on our website.

They're still trying to support local businesses the mark-it also says online traffic has helped them out during the pandemic.