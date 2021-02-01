What you need to know: Feb. 1

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

If you are making plans to travel this week..

Make sure you bring a mask..

The department of homeland security declared a national emergency... starting this week..

Masks will be required in airports..

On commercial aircraft..

Trains..

Ferries..

Intercity bus services and all forms of public transportation.

Its will be enforced by the transportation secutassociation ### later today the u-s centers for disease control and prevention order will implement its own mask mandate..

It also requires everyone to wear a mask on all forms of public transportation.

However the c-d- c order says it will only rely on "voluntary compliance."

That order goes into effect..

One minute from midnight tonight.

This morning... we know more about the man who died shortly after receiving a covid-19 vaccine in placer county.

The county corner determined that the vaccine was not a factor in the death.

They say the 64- year-old man was diagnosed with covid-19 - had underlying health issues - and was experiencing symptoms of covid-19 at the time he receive* the vaccine.

## a group of ten republican senators are asking president biden for a meeting ..

So they can propose an alternative covid relief plan.

President biden's plan would include a third round of stimulus checks and a national vaccine program..

At a cost of 1.9 trillion dollars.

This republican group's package would be smaller..

Plan details are expected to be revealed later today.

California - passing a deadly milestone over the weekend.

40-thousand californians now dead from the coronavirus.

That data from johns hopkins comes... despite the state's recent decline in cases and hospitalizations.

Our state as the second highest death count