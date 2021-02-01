Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Defence budget, calls it 'childish'

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet criticising Union Budget, calling it "childish".

She added that the Congress leader believes in pity politics.

Rahul Gandhi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over celebrating festivals with soldiers and not increasing allocation in the Union Budget 2021-22.

"I think he did not listen or read Budget properly.

He should read his family history to know their close relations with China.

He is commenting on Prime Minister celebrating festivals with soldiers, it's childish.

Rahul Gandhi believes in pity politics," said Union Minister Irani on Congress' Rahul Gandhi's tweet on budget 2021-22.