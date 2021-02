Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share a picture of their daughter Vamika

Today seems to be a special day.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli introduced their daughter Vamika to the world.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath became parents for the second time as they welcomed a baby boy.

An update on Fukrey 3 was also shared and looks like Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the lattter's web-series Heera Mandi.

See the major entertainment news of today in Daily Punch.