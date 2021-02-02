New York City Residents Urged To Stay Off The Roads

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New Yorkers to stay off the roads so sanitation vehicles can clear the streets.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New Yorkers to stay off the roads so sanitation vehicles can clear the streets.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Plow crews are spending long hours at the wheel and dumping tons of salt and sand, trying to keep roads clear. CBS2's Tony Aiello..
New York City Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson spoke with CBS2 about the round-the-clock effort to clear the roadways.