All-new Hyundai TUCSON N Line Design Preview

Hot on the heels of the recent launch of the all-new TUCSON, Hyundai Motor has unveiled a sporty N Line trim of its best-selling model in Europe.

The all-new TUCSON N Line combines the ultimate dynamic design, comfort and advanced connectivity of TUCSON with the motorsport-inspired styling and attitude of N Line.

The all-new TUCSON N Line offers sporty and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details so customers can enjoy a driving experience with even more attitude.