Actress accuses Marilyn Manson of years of abuse

Evan Rachel Wood - the actor, singer and activist - has alleged that Marilyn Manson "horrifically abused" her for years when they were in a relationship.

[EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN UPDATED TO REMOVE SHOT THAT MISIDENTIFIED RACHEL BROSNAHAN FOR EVAN RACHEL WOOD.] Actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused rock singer Marilyn Manson of years of abuse, and his record label has now dropped him.

The pair dated from around 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38, and were briefly engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

In an Instagram post, Wood wrote: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.

He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission." Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and psychological abuse.

On Monday, Manson's record label Loma Visa Recordings announced they'd no longer work with the singer.

Manson is known for his gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up.

His hits include "The Dope Show" and his cover of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus." Manson responded to the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday night.

He called the claims "horrible distortions of reality" and said that all his intimate relationships had been "entirely consensual".

Wood started her career as a child actor in such films as "Thirteen." Other credits include "The Wrestler" and the TV series "Westworld." She has previously spoken before U.S. Congress about her experience with domestic violence and rape without identifying who was responsible.

But on Monday, she said she was done with living in, quote, "fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail."