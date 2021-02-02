Piers Morgan Blasts ‘Disgusting Vermin’ Abusing Hospitalised Captain Sir Tom Moore Following Barbados Trip

- I watched yesterday Twitter, which has already descended into a total sewer over Marcus Ratchford and other Black footballers in this country, racial abuse spewing out from these anonymous cretins on Twitter.

- It's a cesspool.

- And then I see them turn on Captain Sir Tom Moore.

And I see them abusing him and mocking him, a man who served his country in World War II, a man who helped save this country from the Nazis, a man who, age 99, raised 39 million pounds for the NHS-- - More money than anyone's ever raised.

- --motivated all of us, inspired all of us, was a an ambassador for this country around the world.