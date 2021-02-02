President Biden's COVID Relief Package

President Biden's relief package causes a stir with voters.

D- c.

Many of them are focusing on one of president joe biden's largest campaign promises...covid relief.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, what does his current plan look like and how much could people at home be getting in their pockets?

Good morning marlee.

1 point 9 trillion dollars.

That's how much money president biden's relief package would cost to roll out.

But how much money would go out to qualifying americans?

That's where there's some gray area.

Biden's relief package outlines 14-hundred dollar stimulus checks and extended unemployment.

The plan also hopes to raise the minimum wage to 15-dollars an hour.

If you remember on the campaign trail, president biden promised to issue 2- thousand dollar stimulus checks.

Now, he's gone back on that promise, saying the proposed 14-hundred would be a "top up" of the 600- dollar checks americans got in december.

That's caused a stir online, with many left wing voters calling out biden for what they feel is a false promise.

In contrast to the biden relief package, gop lawmakers are proposing a 618- billion dollar package.

This would include an even smaller direct payment of 1- thousand dollars.

The republican plan also lays 20-billion dollars to get k-12 students back to school while biden's plan sets aside 170- billion.

One area both sides agree with, however, is tackling the coronavirus.

Both plans would put forward 160-billion, primarily tackling vaccine rollout and testing.

Also, don't get too excited yet.

According to cbs news, it could be months before the check finds its way to your bank account.

At the alert desk this morning, cody melin, news 18.

Companies