AOC: 'I'm a survivor of sexual assault'

She made the comments in a video broadcast, as she also spoke about events at the U.S. Capitol last month.

"I'm a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven't told many people that in my life..." In an emotional video release, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that she was sexually assaulted in the past.

Ocasia-Cortez did not elaborate on the alleged incident in her Instagram broadcast, or say when it occurred.

But she also described in the video the terror she felt during the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month.

"Whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experienced any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another." "These folks who are just trying to tell us to move on are just like pulling the page, they're using the same tactics of every other abuser who just tells you to move on - of that man who touched you inappropriately at work, telling you to move on." "This is not about a difference of political opinion.

This is about just like basic humanity.

" In her Instagram broadcast, the Democrat describes her fear.

She is demanding that Republican politicians be held to account for the siege.

She says she was harassed by former President Donald Trump supporters before the storming and was warned by other members of Congress to be "careful" that day.

Ocasio-Cortez recounted hiding behind a bathroom door in her office, before fleeing and hiding for hours in a neighboring building.

"I felt that and if this was the journey that my life was taking, that I felt that things were going to be OK, and that, you know, I had fulfilled my purpose." Several Congressional committees are investigating the security failures behind the attacks, in which five people died and dozens of police officers were injured.