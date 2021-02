Sturgeon announcement on travel and schools

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a system of “managed quarantine” where travellers arriving from any country may be asked to quarantine in a hotel.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, the first minister also announced that some pupils will return to Scottish schools from February 22, subject to confirmation on February 16.

Report by Blairm.

