Rihanna Calls Out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

The singer responded to a video posted on Cameron’s Twitter account marking the start of Black History Month.

Sup n—-a?

#JusticeforBreonnaTaylor, Rihanna, via Twitter.

The fashion mogul has been vocal about A.G.

Cameron’s failure to charge the officers responsible for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Though one officer was charged with wanton endangerment and two officers have been fired, none have been charged in Taylor’s death.

Cameron has also been accused of lying about considering possible homicide charges by three members of the grand jury who heard Taylor's case