State picks Mosaic to be part of new mass vaccine plan

One of just 30 hospitals selected by the state to help speed up the vaccination process.

The state plans to send more than half of missouri's vaccine supply to these select hospitals.

The rest of the state's vaccine supply will be divided and distributed to big drive-thru clinics -- like the one we saw in savannah last week... smaller hospitals, clinics and local health departments.

Is mosaic up to the task?-- here's why officials say yes.

Construction materials wheeled into a mass vaccination site in st.

Joseph.

Natsáá mosaic set up a clinic in about half of the old gorman's space.but more room is needed.dr. davin turner, mosaic life care: "mosaic has been designated as the mass vaccinator for region h."the state has picked hospitals from each region to be mass vaccinators.and more than half of missouri's vaccine supply will start going to them.dr. davin turner, mosaic life care: "our confidence level is very high and we don't see anything but success going forward for this as long as the state needs us to provide this service."the state still has about 2 million missourians who are eligible and waiting for a vaccine.but supplies are still limited.dr. davin turner, mosaic life care: "the state gets about 76,000 doses a week.

That sounds like a lot but when you distribute it to over 6 million people it's not that much."by using these hospitals -- the state says it hopes that the supply we do have will be distributed more efficiently and quickly.mosaic will receive about 1,000 to 1,500 vaccine doses a week for the next month.dr. davin turner, mosaic life care: "we are really confident that we can provide this care and the reason we are so confident is that this is a team approach."

With more than 7,000 people on mosaic's waitlist -- medical school and nursing students, first responders, volunteers, and hospital staff from st.

Joseph, maryville, and albany will all be pitching in.dr. davin turner, mosaic life care: "we will be utilizing those hospitals and those resources to deliver vaccine in those areas with those health departments whether it be nodaway county or tri-county."east hills mall will still serve as the st.

Joseph vaccination site.with mosaic building out the space to fit the area's need.

Tri-county and nodaway county residents are also encouraged to register for a vaccination through the mosaic life care online portal.

-- and dr. turner says signing up online -- is the best way to get up to date information on whether the hospital has vaccines available..

And if you're number has been called.

