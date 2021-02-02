New Yorkers Doing Their Part To Dig Out After Winter Storm

New York City public schools will return for in-person classes Wednesday, following a major winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow.
CBS2's John Dias has more on the cleanup efforts in Queens.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn looks ahead to the second day of this two-part snowstorm on Tuesday.
Residents in New York City battled through a snow-covered city as a winter storm hit the northeast US.