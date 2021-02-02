Almost 2 Feet Of Snow Recorded In Parts Of Rockland County After Winter Storm

Some parts of Rockland County got more than 22 inches of snow during Monday's winter storm.
A state of emergency there was lifted Tuesday morning; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
New Jersey is digging out from a near record-breaking amount of snow. Parts of the state got buried by more than 2 and a half feet;..
