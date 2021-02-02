Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he will step down as company CEO in the third quarter of the year to focus on his other businesses including The Washington Post and space travel company Blue Origin.
Conway G.
Gittens has the details.
The transition, slated for the third quarter, will make current cloud computing chief Andy Jassy Amazon’s next chief executive..
Mackenzie Scott, a novelist and philanthropist and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, recently provided a massive donation..