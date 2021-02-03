Tonight's Forecast: Clear skies and very cold

High pressure will continue to bring sunshine tomorrow with temperatures remaining in the middle 30s.

Our next winter system arrives Thursday afternoon with accumulating snow, mixing with rain at times south of I-96.

The majority of what falls though will be snow.

2" to 4" of snow is likely, with the lowest amounts around I-94 and the highest amounts north of I-96.

This system will deepen and strengthen quickly north of the area Friday, leading to falling temperatures, strong winds and heavy lake-effect snow.

Whiteout conditions, blowing and drifting snow along with snow covered roads are expected all-day long Friday.