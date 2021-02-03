Gov. Gavin Newsom Approval Slips As Recall Effort Grows

As supporters of a recall campaign against Gov.
Gavin Newsom get closer to their signature goal, a new poll finds the governor's approval rating has dropped below 50%.
Kenny Choi reports.
(2/2/21)
As supporters of a recall campaign against Gov.
Gavin Newsom get closer to their signature goal, a new poll finds the governor's approval rating has dropped below 50%.
Kenny Choi reports.
(2/2/21)
The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining signatures and money with more than a month left before its deadline.
The recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom continues to gain traction. One of the organizations in charge of the effort saying..