Friday, February 5, 2021

Las Vegas police investigate shooting that led to woman's death

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 4 views
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 7055 E.

Lake Mead Boulevard near Los Feliz Street.

LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE AREINVESTIGATING A DEADLYSHOOTING.IT HAPPENED ON EAST LAKE MEADBOULEVARD....EAST OF NORTH HOLLYWOODBOULEVARD.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK RIGHTNOW...OFFICERS SAY...THEY RECEIVED A CALL AROUND 9TONIGHT OF WOMAN WITH A GUNSHOTWOUND.SHE DIED AT THE SCENE.AUTHORITIES ARE EXPECTED TOGIVE AN UPDATE LATER TONIGHT.FOR THE LATEST ON THIS SHOOTING-- GO TO K-T-N-V DOT COM.TONIGHT...

