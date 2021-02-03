Police officers helped a 2-year-old shooting victim they rushed the girl to University Hospital following the incident at 85-95

This is the moment US cops attending a shooting help to save the life of a two-year-old girl who was wounded along with two other victims.The incident took place at 85-95 Cabinet Street in the city of Newark in the US state of New Jersey at around 11pm on 28th January.When officers from the Newark Police Department arrived at the scene, they encountered the two-year-old girl and two adults, a 27-year-old male and a female whose age has not been disclosed, who were all suffering from gunshot wounds.(@NewarkNJPublicSafety/Newsflash)