Aero India: Majestic air show as aircraft perform stunning fly past

The Aero India show kicked off in Karnataka’s Bengaluru today.

A majestic show was underway as several aircraft flew in various formations.

Three Mi-17 helicopters took part in the flypast at the inauguration.

Aircraft took part in the flypast in Atmanirbhar formation at Aero India 2021.

Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) System aircraft took part in fly past in Netra formation at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang helicopter team conducted aerobatic display.

The teams also created a heart in the sky at Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Aero India show.

He also handed over a contract of 83 LCA Tejas fighters to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Aero India show is being held in Bengaluru from February 3-5.

