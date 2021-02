Watch: Spectacular air show on the final day of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru

A stunning air show was held on the third day & final day of the Aero India event 2021 in Bengaluru.

Various helicopters and aircraft took part in a majestic show to delight the spectators present at the event.

The 13th edition of the biennial international event is said to be the world’s first hybrid aerospace show, with both physical and virtual elements.

The 3 day event was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 3rd of February.

