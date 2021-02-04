Aero India 2021 enthrall spectators on its 2nd day

Leveraging aerospace power for India's security and stability, with blue sunny skies Air Force Station Yelahanka welcomed world to Aero India 2021 on the second day.

A carnival spirit drifts in as bravehearts joined to put in their best on the table.

Various aircrafts, helicopters of IAF were showcased in the air show.

13th edition of Aero India 2021 commenced on Feb 03.

Amid the pandemic, this is the first global air show displayed at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Aero India 2021 is centered on a theme 'conceive, indigenize, collaborate'.