BJP’s Tejasvi Surya flies on LCA Tejas, says it’s Bengaluru’s gift to India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took a sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, on the second day of the ongoing Aero India-2021.

Surya also tweeted pictures onboard and as he prepared for the sortie the Tejas aircraft.

After the sortie, the BJP MP said this is Bengaluru’s gift to the nation and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting indigenous manufacturing in defence.

The government sealed procurement order worth Rs 48,000 crore from Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

