Another round of Publix vaccine appointments open Wednesday

It's Wednesday, so that means another round of vaccine appointments available today at Publix.

WILL PLAY A BIG ROLE IN STATE'SEFFORTS TO QUICKLY PUSH THEMOUT, INCLUDING IN HERE INFLORIDA.

THIS MORNING, NEWVACCINE APPOINTMENTS AT PUBLIXWILL BE UP FOR GRABS.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S STEPHANIESUSSKIND JOINS US LIVE TOEXPLAIN THE CHANGES YOU'LL SEEWHEN YOU LOG ON THIS MORNING.ONCE AGAIN THAT PORTAL WILLOPEN UP AT 6AM..

AS THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITY TRYTO ACCESS THE WEBSITE AND BOOKAN APPOINTMENT.IF YOU GET PAST THE COUNTDOWNCLOCK THIS TIME..

YOU'LL SEETHAT BOOK APPOINTMENT BUTTONAT THE TOP OF THE PAGE INSTEADOF THE BOTTOM.PUBLIX REPRESENTATIVES TELL USTHEY MADE THAT CHANGE BASED ONCUSTOMER FEEDBACK.

SO YOUWON'T HAVE TO SCROLL DOWN PASTTHE COUNTIES THIS TIME TO BOOKAN APPOINTMENT.

YOU'LL STILLSEE THAT COUNTDOWN CLOCK ASYOU SIGN IN AND WAIT FOR ANOPPORTUNITY TO SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT.

YOU DON'T NEED TOREFRESH YOUR PAGE..

BUT PUBLIXSAYS YOU DO NEED TO HAVE THEMOST UP TO DATE VERSION OFYOUR BROWSER.THE APPOINTMENTS BOOKED TODAYWILL BE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROWTHROUGH SUNDAY.

PUBLIX STORESIN PALM BEACH..

MARTIN..INDIAN RIVER AND ST LUCIECOUNTIES WILL HAVE APPOINTMENTAVAILABLE BUT YOU MUST BOOKTHEM ONLINE.THIS WEEK, SIX THOUSAND SH