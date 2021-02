Another mad dash for coronavirus appointments is expected on the Publix website Friday morning, but this time the starting line has been moved back.

APPOINTMENTS WILL OPEN IN LESSTHAN TWO HOURS, AT 7 AM.

ONCETHE RESERVATION SYSTEM ISCLOSED, CUSTOMERS WILL BEINFORMED AS OPPOSED TO WAITINGWITHOUT THE ABILITY TO BOOK ANAPPOINTMENT.

THE COMPANY SAIDIT WILL CONTINUE TO MAKECHANGES TO THE APPOINTMENTPROCESS TO MAKE IT EASIER FORTHOSE ELIGIBLE TO GET THEIRVACC