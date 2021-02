Joe Root: Captain Sir Tom Moore gave the whole nation something to smile about

England cricket captain Joe Root pays tribute to Sir Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday aged 100.He said: “It is really sad news.

I am sure his family will be extremely proud of his legacy he leaves behind.

He gave the whole nation something to smile about in a dark time.

All the great things he did for the NHS.“On behalf of the whole England team we want to send our thoughts to his family.

He will be sadly missed.”