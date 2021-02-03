PM announces national clap for Captain Tom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people across the country to join in a national clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore at 6pm today.

"We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in", Mr Johnson told the Commons, "That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening." Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn