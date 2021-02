Commons holds minute's silence for Captain Sir Tom Moore

MPs in the House of Commons have held a minute's silence to commemorate the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death on Tuesday.

"His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation's mood at the most difficult time" said Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, "He exemplified the best of our values." Report by Thomasl.

