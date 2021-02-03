Starmer faces questions after denying past Brexit remarks put to him by PM

Boris Johnson has claimed Britain’s Covid-19 vaccine programme would still be at the “starting blocks” under Sir Keir Starmer, as the pair clashed in the House of Commons.The Prime Minister said the Labour leader had repeatedly called for the UK to stay in the European Medicines Agency, and suggested such a move would have hampered the UK’s response to the pandemic.
