Covid Variant

This morning we've learned huntsville hospital is not screening patients for coronavirus variants.

That's despite three confirmed cases of the u-k variant in alabama.

Sophia we know now there are no confirmed variants in north alabama right now -- and doctors say there is a reason for that.

An infectious diseases doctor from u-a-b said the reason why we haven't had more confirmed cases of covid variants in the state is because of the lack of sampling.

Right now -- the c-d-c doesn't have a set method for screening for variants.

U-a-b chose to look at patients with compromised immune systems, failing treatments or got infected right after receiving the covid vaccine.

That's how scientists discovered at least three cases in jefferson and montgomery counties.

She said she wouldn't be shocked if the south african and brazil variants also make their way into our state.

"whether these variants are a concern for the people of alabama, absolutely, i think anybody who is walking on the earth should be concerned about these variants."

She also said she believes it was inevitable that the variants would be found in people here in alabama even with travel restrictions in place.

