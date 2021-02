Farmer protest: Rs 1 lakh reward by Delhi police over R-day violence

A week after farm protestors' tractor rally deteriorated into violence and vandalism in the national capital, the Delhi Police has announced monetary rewards for information leading to arrest of the main suspects.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and Economic Offences Wing) Praveer Ranjan said that Rs 1 lakh each would be provided for arrest of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and his 3 associates.

Rs 50,000 reward has been announced for 4 other accused.

