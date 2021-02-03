R-Day violence: Delhi police announces reward for information on actor Deep Sidhu | Oneindia News

As the probe over violence that unfolded inside the Red Fort complex on Republic day is underway, Delhi Police has today announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provided information on actor Deep Sidhu, his two associates, and Jugraj Singh, accused of hoisting the sikh flag at the Red Fort during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day.

A reward of ₹ 50,000 was announced for any information that could lead the police to arrest four others, Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh.

