Republic Day Violence: Actor Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody| Oneindia News

Republic Day Violence: Actor Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody

Five more bodies of the around 170 missing in the Uttarakhand disaster were recovered from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday.

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who is named an accused in Republic Day violence case, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning.

He was sent to 7-day police custody later in the evening.

The government said on Tuesday that Fifteen states and Union Territories have not reported any death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, indicating the pandemic could be waning in the country.

The WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus failed to identify the source of a pandemic which has swept across the world, but the team Tuesday ruled out the Wuhan lab-leak theory propagated by Donald Trump.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was not disbursing funds under the PM-Kisan scheme to peasants in the state despite the TMC administration having sent the verified names of farmers to it.

