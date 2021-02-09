Delhi Police Special Cell team arrests Deep Sidhu in Red Fort incident

Delhi Police on February 09 has arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital.

Sidhu, is one of the main accused in 26th January violence case during farmers' tractor rally.

"Delhi Police Special Cell team has arrested Deep Sidhu, the main accused in violence at Red Fort and other parts of Delhi on 26th Jan.

His pictures are in the public domain.

We had announced Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest.

Further probe underway," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO to ANI.

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch.