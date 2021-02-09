Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi Police's special cell in January 26 violence case

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police late on Monday night.

Sidhu was allegedly involved in Red Fort violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Jan 26.

Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

Deep Sidhu’s arrest has been made by a team of Delhi police's special cell.

Sidhu was seen in many photos, videos with protesters who clashed with security forces.

On January 26, protesting farmers who reached ITO from Ghazipur border clashed with police.

Protesters broke through barriers and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of Red Fort.