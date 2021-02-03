Morgan Wallen Issues Apology After Using Racial Slur in New Video

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old country music star was caught using a racial slur on camera when referring to someone in a group of people he was with.

Take care of this...(slur), Morgan Wallen, via video.

The video was posted by TMZ on Tuesday, and Wallen has since issued an apology.

I’m embarrassed and sorry.

I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

, Morgan Wallen, via statement.

There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever.

I want to sincerely apologize for using the word.

I promise to do better, Morgan Wallen, via statement.

Black country artist Mickey Guyton reacted to Wallen's behavior on social media.

Though Wallen has become one of country music's biggest new stars in the past year, he's also made other controversial headlines.

He was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Nashville.

And seen partying without wearing a mask with strangers in Alabama