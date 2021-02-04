Country music singer faces swift backlash for racial slur

Rising country music star Morgan Wallen is facing backlash for allegedly using a racial slur in a video published by TMZ.
HLN’s Melissa Knowles reports.
CNN has repeatedly sought comment from representatives for Wallen.
