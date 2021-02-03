Top 10 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists

For this list, we'll be ranking the most talented, influential and important guitar players from the heavy metal genre.

Wimps and posers, leave the hall...these are the Riff Master Generals.

Wimps and posers, leave the hall...these are the Riff Master Generals.

For this list, we'll be ranking the most talented, influential and important guitar players from the heavy metal genre.

Our countdown includes Kerry King, Dave Mustaine, Tony Iommi, and more!