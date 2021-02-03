Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Top 10 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:10s 0 shares 1 views
Wimps and posers, leave the hall...these are the Riff Master Generals.

For this list, we'll be ranking the most talented, influential and important guitar players from the heavy metal genre.

Our countdown includes Kerry King, Dave Mustaine, Tony Iommi, and more!

