Dr. Oz and Anderson Cooper to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’.

Has announced four more guest hosts who will be taking the place of the late Alex Trebek.

They are Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

In addition to the honor of hosting the legendary show, the guest hosts will be racking up sizable donations for their favorite charities.

Sony Pictures Television has pledged to make a donation to each host’s favorite charity during their week of episodes.

The amount donated will be equal to the cumulative winnings for that week.

This roster of guest hosts will not appear until later this season, as ‘Jeopardy!’ has already announced five other guest hosts who will take the stage before them.

.

They are ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings, journalist Katie Couric, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, ‘60 Minutes’ host Bill Whitaker and actress Mayim Bialik.