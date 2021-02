Hache Season 2

Hache Season 2 - Trailer (Official) - Netflix - Plot synopsis: As Helena gains the love and trust of a dangerous heroin cartel leader in 1960s Barcelona, she hones the skills she needs to rise up the ranks.

Starring: Adriana Ugarte, Eduardo Noriega, Marc Martínez Creators: Verónica Fernández Created by Verónica Fernández ("El Bola"), starring Adriana Ugarte ("Mirage"), Javier Rey ("Cocaine Coast") and Eduardo Noriega ("Perfect Strangers").

Release: February 5 on © Netflix