UK Covid trial to test mixing different vaccines

A Government-backed study is being launched to determine whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for the first and second doses.

The UK's Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said the trial will "keep us at the forefront of vaccine research" and will "give much greater resilience" and "volumes to the world" to ensure that "anyone who is vulnerable, anywhere in the world" are vaccinated.

Report by Thomasl.

