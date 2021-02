Tampa Bay Buccaneers 99-year-old fan can't wait for Super Bowl

We’ve all heard the saying “age is just a number.” Tom Brady is setting out to prove it as the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, and a big fan of his is setting out to prove it too, likely as one of the oldest people to watch the game.

ANGIERONCO HAS GOT A WHOLE WEEKON YOU 1:38:22 ANGIE RONCO- 99-YEAR-OLD BUCS FAN "OH,I'LL SAY 97!

BUT I'M OLDER."WELL OKAY WE'VE ALL LIEDABOUT OUR AGE AT ONE TIME ORANOTHER AND AT HER AGE ITHINK SHE'S EARNED IT.2:00:47 ANGIE RONCO -99-YEAR-OLD BUCS FAN "I WASBORN IN 1922, FIGURE IT OUT!"1:45:07 ANGIE RONCO -99-YEAR-OLD BUCS FAN "I'M OVER100 YEARS OLD!

I CAN TELL YOUTHAT.AND I'VE HAD A GOOD LIFE.WONDERFUL FAMILY.I COULDN'T ASK FOR MORE." NOWSHE'S COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS1:44:09 ANGIE RONCO -99-YEAR-OLD BUCS FAN "FOURDAYS!

GOTTA WATCH IT FOR FOURDAYS?

I'LL BE SITTING HERE!"TIL SHE GETS TO WATCH HERTEAM PLAY ON THE BIG SCREEN.1:48:01 ANGIE RONCO -99-YEAR-OLD BUCS FAN "THE BUCSIS THE ONES THAT LOVE!" ANDSHE'S CONFIDENT 1:42:49"TOM BRADY!" AND THE REST OFTHE TEAM WILL BE ABLE TO PUTTHE SMACK-DOWN ON THE KANSASTO GET HIS KICKED!

GO BUCSGO!" AND WHILE SHE WATCHES FROMHOME THERE WILL BE ACARDBOARD CUTOUT OF ANGIEINSIDE RAY JAY 1:53:01ANGIE RONCO - 99-YEAR-OLD BUCSFAN "NO!

'YOU'RE GONNA BE ATTHE STADIUM!'

OH!" SO BUCSDO IT FOR HER!

