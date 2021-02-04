Incoming polar vortex expected to drop temperatures to below freezing

A polar vortex on the way is expected to make temperatures in every state drop below freezing by next week.
The National Weather Service says a polar vortex is a large area of low pressure that comes in from the North and South Poles.
A polar vortex on the way is expected to make temperatures in every state drop below freezing by next week.
The National Weather Service says a polar vortex is a large area of low pressure that comes in from the North and South Poles.
EXPECTED TO MAKE TEMPERATURESIN EVERY STATE DROP BELOWFREEZING BY NEXT WEEK.THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICESAYS A POLAR VORTEX IS A LARGEAREA OF LOW PRESSURE THAT COMESIN FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTHPOLES.IT'S EXPECTED TO PUSH A BLASTOF COLD AIR THROUGH THECOUNTRY...STARTING IN THE UPPERMIDWEST.
..PLACES IN CENTRAL WISCONSINCOULD SEE TEMPERATURES 25DEGREES BELOW ZERO ON SUNDAY.WARMER PLACES-- LIKE ATLANTAARE PREDICTED TO SEE A LOW OF19 DEGREES BY MONDAY MORNING.THE NATIONAL WESTHER SERVCICESAYS IF THAT HAPPENS...IT'LL BETHE COLDEST TEMPERATURE THECITY HAS SEEN IN THREE YEARS.IT'S IN THE UPPER 40S NOW, ANDTODAY WILL BE BLUSTERY ANDCOOL WITH N