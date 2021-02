Bank of England: Vaccine rollout will help economic recovery

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has said the UK's vaccination programme will help the economy bounce back sharply later this year towards levels seen before the crisis.

The Bank's governor said the rapid rollout of the programme would help the economy recover from the start of the summer as it allows restrictions to be lifted and gives Britons more confidence to spend.

Report by Thomasl.

