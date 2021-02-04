Pet owner shares 'brilliant' hack for removing ice balls from dogs' fur

In the winter when dogs have no choice but to trudge through the snow to go to the bathroom and get exercise, pet owners are presented with a uniquely cold weather problem: ice clumps.According to online pet store BaxterBoo, when your dog romps around in the snow, their fur picks up snow, which melts from their body heat and becomes much-dreaded ice balls.These snowballs aren’t just difficult to get rid of, but are also uncomfortable (and potentially dangerous) for your pup.If your dog tries to lick away the snow, they can break open the skin, which can result in a bacterial or yeast infection.Of course, the best thing you can do for your dog during the winter is invest in dog booties and a snow suit so these ice clumps never form.However, if you find yourself in a situation where you’re sans sweater and your dog is covered in snowballs, there is an easy way to get rid of them — and it involves a common kitchen gadget.On Feb.

2, dog mom Sara Lang Feinstein took to both Facebook and Instagram to share a “brilliant” hack for removing snowballs from a dog’s fur.Essentially, all you have to do is use a whisk to rub away the clumps — and it actually works