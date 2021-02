Inside Serena William’s New Home With A Trophy Room & Art Gallery

Today AD is welcomed by tennis legend and 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner Serena Williams for a tour of her stunning new home north of Miami.

After living with her sister Venus on and off for over 20 years, Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian have made a gorgeous and stylishly designed new home for their family.

From the eclectic artwork (including her own painting) to the world-beating trophy room, Serena’s home could only belong to someone as multifaceted and accomplished as her.