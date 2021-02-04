Dita Von Teese Speaks out About Abuse Allegations Against Ex-Husband Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson’s ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, has taken to social media to address the accusations of sexual and emotional abuse against Manson.

Von Teese was in a relationship with Manson for several years before briefly getting married in 2005 and separating in 2006.

In her statement, Von Teese said that the accusations made against Manson “do not match [her] personal experience.”.

Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple.

, Dita Von Teese, via Instagram.

She also stressed that their relationship did not end because Manson abused her.

I left 12 months [after getting married] due to infidelity and drug abuse.

, Dita Von Teese, via Instagram.

Von Teese then denounced “abuse of any kind,” urging those who have incurred it to “take steps to heal.” .

Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship.

I urge those of you who have incurred abuse t take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself.

, Dita Von Teese, via Instagram.

She ended by saying it would be her “sole statement on this matter.”